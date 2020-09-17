Short Interest in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Grows By 23.0%

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

TBLT stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.97. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH had a negative net margin of 55.24% and a negative return on equity of 164.30%. The business had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.82% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

