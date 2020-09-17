Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Decreases By 16.8%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

In other news, CEO Seth Lederman acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 95,391 shares of company stock valued at $89,879 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.63. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

