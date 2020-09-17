Short Interest in ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Rises By 24.3%

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the August 15th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.03). ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 427.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

