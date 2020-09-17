Short Interest in SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Declines By 27.3%

SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Separately, CLSA downgraded SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

