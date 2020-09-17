Short Interest in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Rises By 31.9%

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the August 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,292,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,727,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,007,000 after buying an additional 926,621 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $123,367,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,734,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,244,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,744.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,546,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,869,000 after buying an additional 2,408,258 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,350,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after buying an additional 357,046 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.