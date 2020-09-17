Short Interest in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Decreases By 14.2%

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 178,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Financial has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $443.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. Analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

