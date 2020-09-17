Short Interest in Digital China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Rises By 18.5%

Digital China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,096,800 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 1,768,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,968.0 days.
DCHIF stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. Digital China has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.
Digital China Company Profile
