Short Interest in Digital China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Rises By 18.5%

Digital China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,096,800 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 1,768,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,968.0 days.

DCHIF stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. Digital China has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

Digital China Company Profile

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Mainland China. It operates in three segments: DCITS, Supply Chain Services, and New Business. The company offers proprietary software, services, cloud computing, and big data analysis with the strategy of integrating [email protected] city and [email protected] agriculture.

