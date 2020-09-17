Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Rises By 18.0%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DHCC stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Diamondhead Casino has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Get Diamondhead Casino alerts:

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to develop a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondhead Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondhead Casino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.