Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Rises By 18.0%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
DHCC stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. Diamondhead Casino has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08.
About Diamondhead Casino
