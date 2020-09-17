Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Grows By 27.6%

Daito Trust Construction Co. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Daito Trust Construction from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Daito Trust Construction stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Daito Trust Construction has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $34.23.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offer rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

