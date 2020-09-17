Short Interest in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Rises By 33.6%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 497,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 596,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 252,172 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 395,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 235,780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $410.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ARLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

