Short Interest in Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Drops By 18.8%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 5,687.30%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gavin Wood acquired 33,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,387 shares of company stock valued at $94,026. 18.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

