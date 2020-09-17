Short Interest in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Drops By 17.8%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 855,400 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 591,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADMS shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ADMS opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a market cap of $125.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.