SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Up 19.5% in August

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SHECY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

SHECY stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.12. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.74%. Research analysts predict that SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

