Sheryl G. Sharry Acquires 1,000 Shares of Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $16,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,528.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BKSC stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. Bank of SC Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Bank of SC alerts:

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of SC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of SC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.