Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CFO Sells $71,534.00 in Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CFO Diana P. Diaz sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $71,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,789.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 million, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMED. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.