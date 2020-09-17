ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 1,562 Shares

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total transaction of $705,118.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,040 shares in the company, valued at $12,657,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Monday, August 10th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96.

On Monday, July 13th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $663,850.00.

NYSE NOW opened at $456.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $501.82. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.92, a PEG ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $763,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.