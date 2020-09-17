Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Short Interest Update

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,919,800 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 18,382,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,528.0 days.
Shares of SIUIF opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.61.
Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Company Profile
