Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Short Interest Update

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,919,800 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 15th total of 18,382,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,528.0 days.

Shares of SIUIF opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l alerts:

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.