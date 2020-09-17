Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,164 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 107.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,004.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 758,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,070,000 after purchasing an additional 689,511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fortinet by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,981,000 after purchasing an additional 688,012 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fortinet by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,844,000 after purchasing an additional 399,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fortinet by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,780,000 after purchasing an additional 378,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $116.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.36. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $562,406.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,842.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,681,977 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.