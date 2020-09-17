Sei Investments Co. Purchases 33,378 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,378 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of FirstEnergy worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $28.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.59.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

