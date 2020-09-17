Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in ResMed by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 558,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,198,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $438,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,228,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,079 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD stock opened at $174.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

