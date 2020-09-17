Sei Investments Co. Has $9.91 Million Stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,875 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,559 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,508,479.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,071,895 shares of company stock valued at $69,045,560.

NYSE PINS opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.88. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Pivotal Research raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

