Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.50. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $499,556.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,051. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.