Sei Investments Co. Acquires 52,620 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,620 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Yum China worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Yum China by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,532,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,993,000 after buying an additional 387,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Yum China by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,089,000 after buying an additional 1,891,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yum China by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,797,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,543,000 after buying an additional 332,917 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,997,000 after buying an additional 7,319,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Yum China by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,871,000 after buying an additional 1,092,750 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

NYSE YUMC opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.61. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $59.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.