Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 7,856,373 Shares of 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Stock

4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $366,735,491.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FOUR opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81. 4Licensing Corp has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $56.20.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on 4Licensing in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 4Licensing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on 4Licensing in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on 4Licensing in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 4Licensing from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of 4Licensing as of its most recent SEC filing.

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

