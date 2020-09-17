Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.25 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Monday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $7.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.77.

SMG has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

SMG opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.63. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $176.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In related news, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $235,264.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $4,059,082.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,778,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,907,429.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,800 shares of company stock worth $8,498,725. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

