Scott Belsky Sells 600 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total transaction of $295,212.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,893.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adobe alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.16, for a total transaction of $261,096.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $476.00 on Thursday. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.53. The company has a market cap of $228.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.