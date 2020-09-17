Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Chairman Ronald O. Perelman Sells 9,375,806 Shares of Stock

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $262,522,568.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. Scientific Games Corp has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.99 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scientific Games by 69.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Scientific Games by 58.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth $157,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.