SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.65

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 107778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

