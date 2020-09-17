ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Michael J. Grainger Buys 2,700 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Director Michael J. Grainger bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $39.01.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ScanSource in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,520,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 895,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 1,155.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 660,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ScanSource by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.