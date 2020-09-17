Scancell (LON:SCLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.00

Shares of Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 16.25 ($0.21), with a volume of 4917015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The company has a market cap of $92.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.52.

Scancell Company Profile (LON:SCLP)

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

