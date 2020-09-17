SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $323.58

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $323.58 and last traded at $322.98, with a volume of 15899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.69.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.38.

The firm has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,013.25 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.26.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

