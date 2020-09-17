Salvatore Ferragamo Italia SpA (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo Italia SpA (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,162,700 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 1,466,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,627.0 days.

SFRGF opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. Salvatore Ferragamo Italia has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

About Salvatore Ferragamo Italia

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, outerwear, formal wear, sportswear, and leisure wear.

