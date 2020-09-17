Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,268,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,636,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $38.13 on Thursday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 953.49 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $92.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.