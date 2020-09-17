Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.27. 2,944,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,374,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $426.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67 and a beta of 2.08.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 713,295 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 179,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 60,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

