Rohan Houlden Sells 8,750 Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) insider Rohan Houlden sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $66,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,480.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rohan Houlden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

On Friday, July 17th, Rohan Houlden sold 2,200 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $17,380.00.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 101,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.