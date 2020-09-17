Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $225.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.32. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $238.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

