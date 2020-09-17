Rio Tinto Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,487 put options on the company. This is an increase of 773% compared to the average daily volume of 285 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,142 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 486.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

RIO stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

