RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 371.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 26,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,369 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.76, for a total value of $3,831,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,225,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $1,540,766.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,872,070.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,823 shares of company stock worth $38,088,601. 8.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.69.

RingCentral stock opened at $256.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.07. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $120.03 and a 52 week high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

