Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.04% of Rexnord worth $36,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 47.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the first quarter worth $123,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In other Rexnord news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

