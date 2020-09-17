Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Trading Up 7.1%

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 153,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 686,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Rewalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 282.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rewalk Robotics Ltd will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rewalk Robotics during the first quarter worth $162,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rewalk Robotics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 229,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rewalk Robotics during the second quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

