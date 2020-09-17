Reviewing Alithya Group (ALYA) and Its Peers

Alithya Group (NASDAQ: ALYA) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Alithya Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -15.35% -10.58% -5.71% Alithya Group Competitors -11.49% -59.90% -5.93%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alithya Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alithya Group Competitors 1019 3489 6900 324 2.56

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 5.50%. Given Alithya Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alithya Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alithya Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $210.26 million -$29.82 million -12.88 Alithya Group Competitors $7.75 billion $1.49 billion 106.40

Alithya Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alithya Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group’s peers have a beta of 1.74, indicating that their average stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alithya Group peers beat Alithya Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

