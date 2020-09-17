Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Insider Felipe A. Athayde Sells 158,000 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 491,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 36,182 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.