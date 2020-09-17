Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Arrow Financial (AROW)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/15/2020 – Arrow Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/9/2020 – Arrow Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/2/2020 – Arrow Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

9/1/2020 – Arrow Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

8/28/2020 – Arrow Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/24/2020 – Arrow Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

8/21/2020 – Arrow Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

8/17/2020 – Arrow Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

8/12/2020 – Arrow Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/12/2020 – Arrow Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

8/11/2020 – Arrow Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

NASDAQ AROW opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $409.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

