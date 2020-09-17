Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.80

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

RPTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

There is no company description available for Repare Therapeutics Inc

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.