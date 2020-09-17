Renishaw (LON:RSW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5,345.00

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,345 ($69.84) and last traded at GBX 5,345 ($69.84), with a volume of 59987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,225 ($68.27).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Renishaw from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Renishaw presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,531.67 ($46.15).

Get Renishaw alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13,162.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,929.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,961.34.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) by GBX (6.10) (($0.08)).

In other news, insider D John Deer sold 10,000 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,904 ($51.01), for a total transaction of £390,400 ($510,126.75). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,250 shares of company stock worth $596,523,300.

Renishaw Company Profile (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.