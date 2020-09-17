Remo Canessa Sells 95,835 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,474,346.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $131.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of -147.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $914,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

