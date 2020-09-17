Regina E. Groves Sells 6,313 Shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Regina E. Groves sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $264,072.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,270.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $41.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.71. AtriCure Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $51.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.07 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AtriCure by 49.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AtriCure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AtriCure by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AtriCure by 233.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

