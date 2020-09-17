Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.20

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.13 ($0.01), with a volume of 17497185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile (LON:RRR)

Red Rock Resources plc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company worldwide. It explores for ferrosilicon, manganese and iron ore, cobalt and copper, and gold deposits, as well as oil and gas properties. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

