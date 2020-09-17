Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nextdecade (NEXT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Nextdecade (NASDAQ: NEXT):

9/12/2020 – Nextdecade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

9/11/2020 – Nextdecade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Nextdecade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/27/2020 – Nextdecade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Nextdecade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/20/2020 – Nextdecade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Nextdecade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2020 – Nextdecade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

8/8/2020 – Nextdecade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NEXT opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Nextdecade Corp has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Nextdecade Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nextdecade by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nextdecade by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 34,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nextdecade by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

