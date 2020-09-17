Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG)

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX: ROG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/15/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 384 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/2/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/2/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 390 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 390 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/10/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 395 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 370 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 384 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 380 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 350 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 380 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 375 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 384 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 350 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 380 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 395 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

